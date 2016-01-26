FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toyota Motor and Suzuki Motor in partnership talks - Nikkei
January 26, 2016

Toyota Motor and Suzuki Motor in partnership talks - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp and Suzuki Motor Corp are discussing a potential partnership from a variety of angles, with cross-shareholdings a possibility, the Japanese financial daily Nikkei reported, without identifying its source.

The two automakers are looking to take advantage of each other’s know-how and capitalize on demand for compact cars in India and other emerging economies, the Nikkei said.

Toyota and Suzuki could not be reached for comment outside regular business hours in Japan. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

