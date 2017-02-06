TOKYO Feb 6 Toyota Motor Corp said its
board would make a decision on Monday regarding a partnership
the automaker has been exploring with Suzuki Motor Corp
since last October.
It gave no further details.
The Nikkei business daily said on Saturday the two Japanese
automakers could announce a wide-ranging partnership that would
include the development of new technologies and procurement, and
announce the deal as early as Monday.
Both companies are set to announce third-quarter earnings
later in the day.
Shares in Toyota and Suzuki were both up about 1 percent, in
line with the broader Tokyo market.
(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim and Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by
Edwina Gibbs)