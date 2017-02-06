TOKYO Feb 6 Toyota Motor Corp said its board would make a decision on Monday regarding a partnership the automaker has been exploring with Suzuki Motor Corp since last October.

It gave no further details.

The Nikkei business daily said on Saturday the two Japanese automakers could announce a wide-ranging partnership that would include the development of new technologies and procurement, and announce the deal as early as Monday.

Both companies are set to announce third-quarter earnings later in the day.

Shares in Toyota and Suzuki were both up about 1 percent, in line with the broader Tokyo market. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim and Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)