Suzuki Motor denies report on Toyota tie-up talks

TOKYO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Suzuki Motor Corp said on Wednesday it was not discussing a tie-up with Toyota Motor Corp , denying a Nikkei business daily report that the Japanese automakers were exploring a partnership that may include a cross-shareholding.

“It is not true that we have entered negotiations over a tie-up with Toyota,” Japan’s fourth-largest automaker said in a statement.

Shares in Suzuki opened 13 percent higher in early trade, compared with a 2.2 percent rise in the benchmark Nikkei average. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim and Maki Shiraki; Editing by Stephen Coates)