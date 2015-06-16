FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toyota expands Takata U.S. air bag recalls by 1.37 mln vehicles
June 16, 2015 / 5:31 PM / 2 years ago

Toyota expands Takata U.S. air bag recalls by 1.37 mln vehicles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, June 16 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp said on Tuesday it will increase the number of U.S. recalls involving potentially deadly front passenger-side air bags made by Japan’s Takata Corp by almost 1.37 million vehicles.

The expansion pushes the total number of Toyota vehicles covered by Takata recalls in the United States to more than 2.9 million.

Some Takata air bags have opened with too much force, sending shrapnel into the vehicle. U.S. safety officials, as well as Takata officials, have said that exposure to humidity over time has been a factor in the erroneous air bag deployments.

Seven deaths linked to Takata air bags have occurred in Honda Motor Co cars, six of them in the United States. (Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Peter Galloway)

