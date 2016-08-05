FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toyota developing new taxi for Japan, ties up with hire-taxi body
August 5, 2016 / 5:00 AM / a year ago

Toyota developing new taxi for Japan, ties up with hire-taxi body

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp said on Friday it is developing a next-generation taxi for the Japanese market and that it had formed a partnership with the Japan hire-taxi federation to explore uses for new technology.

The Japanese automaker said its new taxi, which it is developing in co-operation with the association, would focus on being accessible to the elderly, families with children and foreign tourists. It would become available in 2017, it said.

Under its partnership with the hire-taxi association, Toyota said it would use taxis to collect and analyse information on road traffic, applying the results to new auto technologies including automated driving. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

