Ford says Toyota studying its SDL in-car smartphone app interface
June 3, 2015 / 4:00 AM / 2 years ago

Ford says Toyota studying its SDL in-car smartphone app interface

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 3 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co said Toyota Motor Corp is studying the open-source version of Ford AppLink, called SmartDeviceLink (SDL), to integrate smartphone apps into its vehicles in future.

SDL technology integrates smartphones apps with vehicles through dashboard buttons, display screens and voice recognition technology.

Toyota is engaging with the SDL project and investigating further partnership with Ford and Livio, Ford’s wholly owned subsidiary which is the project maintainer for the SmartDeviceLink software, Ford said in a statement.

Ford created the SDL software in February 2013 to contribute to its in-car smartphone app interface called Applink as an open-source project, it said. (Reporting by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
