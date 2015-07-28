FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
July 28, 2015 / 8:35 AM / 2 years ago

Thailand auto sales seen down by 9 pct this year - Toyota

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 28 (Reuters) - Sales in Thailand’s automotive industry are expected to fall by 9 percent to 800,000 cars this year, rather than rise 4.3 percent as projected in January, Toyota Motor Corp’s Thai unit said on Tuesday.

In 2014, overall domestic auto sales tumbled 33.7 percent to 881,832 cars, also hit by political unrest that led to an army coup in May that year. The economy has yet to regain traction.

Toyota cut its annual Thai automotive sales target to 280,000 units in 2015 from 330,000 cars projected earlier, Kyoichi Tanada, president of the Toyota Thai unit, told reporters.

Last year, the company sold 327,027 vehicles in Thailand in 2014, down 27 percent from a year earlier.

Reporting by Pairat Temphairojana; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
