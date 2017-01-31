FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 31, 2017 / 4:15 AM / 7 months ago

Thailand's auto sales seen up 4 pct in 2017 - Toyota

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Thailand's total domestic car sales are expected at 800,000 units this year, up 4.06 percent from 2016, Toyota Motor Corp's Thai unit said on Tuesday.

Toyota, which commands about a third of the Thai market, predicts its own 2017 auto sales in the Southeast Asian nation at 265,000 vehicles, up 8.1 percent from last year, it said at a news conference.

Kyoichi Tanada, president of the Toyota Thai unit, said domestic car sales would be helped by new models, improved private investment and the end of a five-year restriction on people selling cars bought under a government subsidy scheme.

Thailand is a regional production and export hub for the world's top carmakers, and the sector accounts for around 10 percent of the nation's gross domestic product. (Reporting By Pairat Temphairojana; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

