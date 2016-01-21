FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thailand industry auto sales seen down 10 pct in 2016 - Toyota
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 21, 2016 / 8:16 AM / 2 years ago

Thailand industry auto sales seen down 10 pct in 2016 - Toyota

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Thailand’s total domestic car sales are expected at 720,000 in 2016, down 10 percent from 2015, Toyota Motor Corp’s Thai unit said on Thursday.

Toyota, which commands about a third of the Thai market, sees a 9.8 percent fall from 2015 in its annual automotive sales in the Southeast Asian nation to 240,000 in 2016, it said at a news conference.

Kyoichi Tanada, president of the Toyota Thai unit, said the reason for the fall in both domestic car sales and Toyota’s own car sales were a weak global economy and a new Thai excise tax which would increase the retail prices of vehicles in 2016. (Reporting By Pairat Temphairojana; Writing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.