Thailand industry auto sales seen down 10 pct in 2016 - Toyota

BANGKOK, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Thailand’s total domestic car sales are expected at 720,000 in 2016, down 10 percent from 2015, Toyota Motor Corp’s Thai unit said on Thursday.

Toyota, which commands about a third of the Thai market, sees a 9.8 percent fall from 2015 in its annual automotive sales in the Southeast Asian nation to 240,000 in 2016, it said at a news conference.

Kyoichi Tanada, president of the Toyota Thai unit, said the reason for the fall in both domestic car sales and Toyota’s own car sales were a weak global economy and a new Thai excise tax which would increase the retail prices of vehicles in 2016. (Reporting By Pairat Temphairojana; Writing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)