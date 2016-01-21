UPDATE 1-Toyota forecasts overall Thai auto sales to fall 10 pct in 2016

* Total Thai domestic car sales at 720,00 in 2016, down 10 pct from previous year - Toyota

* Toyota sees 9.8 pct fall from 2015 in its annual automotive sales to 240,000 in 2016

* Weak global economy, new Thai vehicle tax to hit sales (Adds quotes, details on sales)

By Pairat Temphairojana

BANGKOK, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Thailand’s total domestic car sales are expected to fall 10 percent in 2016 from a year ago to 720,000 units, the president of Toyota Motor Corp’s Thai unit said on Thursday, citing a weaker economy and a newly introduced tax.

Toyota, which commands about a third of the Thai market, also forecast its own sales in Southeast Asia’s auto manufacturing hub to fall this year 9.8 percent from 2015 to 240,000 vehicles, Kyoichi Tanada told reporters.

“There were partial forward-buying decisions by consumers that took place during the end of 2015 before the start of the new excise tax structure,” he said. “That makes us foresee the 2016 order sales in Thailand to be at a level of 720,000 units.”

Thailand restructured its vehicle excise tax last year with the increase taking effect this month.

Vehicle sales have been falling in Thailand since 2013, the year a government subsidy scheme for first-time buyers ended. In 2014, sales were hit by political unrest that preceded an army coup and since then, the military government has struggled to revive the export-dependant economy.

Cars, auto parts and accessories made up 12 percent of total exports in the year to November 2015, Commerce Ministry data showed, even as total exports shrank 7.42 percent over the same period.

In an interview with Reuters on Tuesday, Bank of Thailand Governor Veerathai Santiprabhob stuck to the central bank’s forecast of 3.5 percent economic growth for this year, although he said any further fall in global oil prices might lead to a revision. (Writing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Miral Fahmy)