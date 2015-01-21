FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Thailand auto sales seen up 4.3 pct in 2015 - Toyota
#Corrections News
January 21, 2015 / 12:16 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Thailand auto sales seen up 4.3 pct in 2015 - Toyota

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects sector sales to 920,000 from 920,000 million, paragraph 1)

BANGKOK, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Sales in Thailand’s automotive industry are expected to rise 4.3 percent to 920,000 vehicles in 2015, after dropping 33.7 percent in 2014, hit by months of political unrest, Toyota Motor Corp’s Thai unit said on Wednesday.

Toyota sees a 0.9 percent rise in its annual automotive sales to 330,000 units in 2015, it said in a statement.

The company sold 327,027 vehicles in Thailand in 2014, down 27 percent from a year earlier.

“In 2015 Thailand domestic sales will restore to its normalcy after the termination of the First Car Buyer Tax Rebate program,” Kyoichi Tanada, president of the Toyota Thai unit, said in a statement. (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; editing by Anupama Dwivedi and Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
