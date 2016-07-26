Toyota's Thai unit raises 2016 overall domestic sales forecast

BANGKOK, July 26 (Reuters) - Thailand's total domestic car sales are expected to fall by 7.5 percent this year, rather than drop by 10 percent as seen in January, as government measures are likely to boost spending in the second half, Toyota Motor Corp's Thai unit said on Tuesday.

However, Toyota, which commands about a third of the Thai market, maintained its own 2016 auto sales target in Thailand at 240,000 cars, Kyoichi Tanada, president of the Toyota Thai unit, told a news conference.

In 2015, Toyota's sales slipped 18.7 percent from 2014 to 266,005 cars, while overall domestic car sales fell 9.3 percent to 799,594 vehicles.

Thailand is a regional production and export hub for the world's top carmakers and the auto sector accounts for around 10 percent of Thai GDP.