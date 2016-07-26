FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Toyota's Thai unit raises 2016 overall domestic sales forecast
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Business
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 26, 2016 / 4:30 AM / a year ago

Toyota's Thai unit raises 2016 overall domestic sales forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 26 (Reuters) - Thailand's total domestic car sales are expected to fall by 7.5 percent this year, rather than drop by 10 percent as seen in January, as government measures are likely to boost spending in the second half, Toyota Motor Corp's Thai unit said on Tuesday.

However, Toyota, which commands about a third of the Thai market, maintained its own 2016 auto sales target in Thailand at 240,000 cars, Kyoichi Tanada, president of the Toyota Thai unit, told a news conference.

In 2015, Toyota's sales slipped 18.7 percent from 2014 to 266,005 cars, while overall domestic car sales fell 9.3 percent to 799,594 vehicles.

Thailand is a regional production and export hub for the world's top carmakers and the auto sector accounts for around 10 percent of Thai GDP.

Reporting By Pairat Temphairojana; Editing by Orathai Sriring and Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
