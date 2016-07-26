UPDATE 1-Thai domestic car sales to fall at smaller pace than forecast - Toyota unit

* Overall Thai domestic car sales seen at 740,000 in 2016 - Toyota

By Pairat Temphairojana

BANGKOK, July 26 (Reuters) - Thailand's domestic car sales are expected to fall at a smaller-than-previously-projected pace of 7.5 percent this year, as government stimulus measures are likely to boost spending in the second half, Toyota Motor Corp's Thai unit said on Tuesday.

In January, Toyota said local car sales would decline by 10 percent to 720,000 cars.

Thailand is a regional production and export hub for the world's top carmakers, and the sector accounts for around 10 percent of the nation's GDP.

Car sales have declined almost every month on a yearly basis since May 2013 following the fading effect of a government car subsidy scheme that ended in 2012, plus weak domestic consumption.

In 2015, overall domestic car sales fell 9.3 percent to 799,594 vehicles.

Toyota, which commands about a third of the Thai auto market, would keep its domestic car sales target at 240,000 cars, or down 9.8 percent from 2015, said Kyoichi Tanada, president of the Toyota Thai unit at a news conference.

Toyota's sales in Thailand slipped 18.7 percent to 266,005 cars in 2015.

While the sector should get a boost from government spending, strong tourism and new car models, it was not expected to recover soon, he said.

"Thailand's slowing economy, limited purchasing power and global economic uncertainty mean time is needed before we see a recovery in the auto market," Tanada said.

In a bid to lift the economy, the military government has introduced stimulus measures and ramped up investment in infrastructure. (Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)