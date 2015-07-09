FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toyota's Turkey unit H1 exports fell 30 pct as Russia bites -unit CEO
July 9, 2015 / 7:00 AM / 2 years ago

Toyota's Turkey unit H1 exports fell 30 pct as Russia bites -unit CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADAPAZARI, Turkey, July 9 (Reuters) - The Turkish unit of Toyota Motor Corp saw first-half exports slump by 30 percent after a weaker rouble hit Russia’s car market, but hopes to pare losses with sales domestically and to Europe, the unit’s chief executive said.

It expects to finish the year with a 9 percent decline in sales, or about 120,000 vehicles, Orhan Ozer told Reuters in an interview late on Wednesday.

The Japanese automaker would be interested in selling vehicles to neighbouring Iran, if that market opens up, Ozer said. (Reporting by Birsen Altayli; Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by David Dolan)

