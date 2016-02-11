FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toyota to spend to 350 mln euro to start producing hybrid engines in Turkey - Europe CEO
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
February 11, 2016 / 11:11 AM / 2 years ago

Toyota to spend to 350 mln euro to start producing hybrid engines in Turkey - Europe CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp will begin production in Turkey by year-end of a new hybrid engine model with an investment of more than 350 million euros ($396 million), Toyota’s chief executive of Europe, Johan van Zyl, said on Thursday.

He told a news conference that the investment would create more than 1,000 jobs and that Toyota’s Turkish production capacity would nearly double to 280,000 vehicles. ($1 = 0.8843 euros) (Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.