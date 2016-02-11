Toyota to spend to 350 mln euro to start producing hybrid engines in Turkey - Europe CEO

ISTANBUL, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp will begin production in Turkey by year-end of a new hybrid engine model with an investment of more than 350 million euros ($396 million), Toyota’s chief executive of Europe, Johan van Zyl, said on Thursday.

He told a news conference that the investment would create more than 1,000 jobs and that Toyota’s Turkish production capacity would nearly double to 280,000 vehicles. ($1 = 0.8843 euros) (Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)