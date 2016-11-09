Toyota to sell 10,000 C-HR in Turkey next year, senior executive says

SAKARYA, Turkey, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The Turkish arm of Toyota Motor Corp expects to sell around 10,000 of its new C-HR compact SUV crossover vehicles in the domestic market next year, a senior executive at a local affiliate of the Japanese automaker said on Wednesday.

Ali Haydar Bozkurt, the chief executive of Toyota Turkey Marketing & Sales, made the comment after Toyota launched the production of the C-HR in the Black Sea province of Sakarya. (Reporting by Akin Aytekin; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler)