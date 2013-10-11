Toyota wins California trial over acceleration issues

Oct 10 (Reuters) - A jury in California on Thursday found Toyota Motor Corp not liable in one of the first wrongful death lawsuits to go to trial in the United States over alleged defects that caused some vehicles to unexpectedly accelerate, according to a company spokesperson.

The case was brought by the family of Noriko Uno, who died in a car crash involving a 2006 Toyota Camry. It is among hundreds of similar lawsuits facing the Japanese automaker over acceleration issues, which prompted the company to recall millions of vehicles since 2009.

Uno’s vehicle was not subject to the acceleration-related recalls.