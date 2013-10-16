FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toyota plant in Venezuela to shut for two weeks -official
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
Bombardier Battle
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 16, 2013 / 6:04 PM / 4 years ago

Toyota plant in Venezuela to shut for two weeks -official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp will shut its plant in Venezuela for two weeks later this month because delays getting dollars from the state currency board have created a shortage of materials, a senior company official said on Wednesday.

President Nicolas Maduro’s government is seeking to get more dollars to businesses, especially importers, amid shortages which are widely blamed on bureaucracy at the currency board, Cadivi, and a decade of foreign exchange controls.

“There is a planned stoppage from Oct. 28 until Nov. 11 because we’ve had quite a lot of delays with Cadivi,” said the official, who asked not to be identified, adding that the plant would produce 450 fewer cars because of the move.

According to Venezuela’s national organization of automakers, Cavenez, car production in the country decreased by just over 30 percent in the first nine months of this year from the same period in 2012.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.