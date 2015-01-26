FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toyota to move to merit-based pay for factory workers-Nikkei
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
January 26, 2015 / 10:16 PM / 3 years ago

Toyota to move to merit-based pay for factory workers-Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp will change the way it pays factory workers, focusing on their performance rather than their seniority, the Nikkei reported on Monday.

Toyota's new arrangement, designed to attract young talent, will apply to about 40,000 employees, or about 60 percent of its workers, aged between 18 and 65, according to the Nikkei. (s.nikkei.com/1EMRveN)

The automaker has unveiled the proposal to its labor union and is hopeful of rolling it out next January, the Nikkei said.

Employees will be evaluated twice a year, with wages adjusted every six months, the Nikkei reported.

Besides revamping its seniority-based system, the new arrangement will also reshuffle allowances for dependents to provide greater benefits to workers who are raising children, the financial daily reported. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.