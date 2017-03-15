Toyota agrees to raise monthly wages by 1,300 yen in coming year

TOYOTA CITY, March 15 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp on Wednesday said it would raise base monthly salaries by 1,300 yen ($11.33) for the year beginning April, agreeing to lift workers' pay for the fourth consecutive year although the increase was smaller than in previous years.

The increase agreed by Japan's largest automaker, considered a bellwether in the country's annual wage negotiations, was less than half the 3,000 yen demanded by its union. ($1 = 114.7800 yen) (Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Editing by Stephen Coates)