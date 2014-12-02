FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Toyota seeks independent, industry-wide testing initiative for Takata airbag inflators
December 2, 2014 / 6:25 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Toyota seeks independent, industry-wide testing initiative for Takata airbag inflators

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Toyota:

* Toyota calls for coordinated industry-wide initiative to independently test Takata airbag inflators that have been subject of recent recalls

* Toyota says goal of the initiative would be to address affected automakers’ issues related to the airbag inflator recalls

* Toyota says beginning this month, will invite automakers affected by Takata airbag inflator issues to discuss potential of collaborative effort to source independent testing Source: toyota.us/1wl6Wds Further company coverage:

