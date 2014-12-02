BRIEF-Toyota seeks independent, industry-wide testing initiative for Takata airbag inflators

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Toyota:
* Toyota calls for coordinated industry-wide initiative to independently test Takata airbag inflators that have been subject of recent recalls
* Toyota says goal of the initiative would be to address affected automakers’ issues related to the airbag inflator recalls
* Toyota says beginning this month, will invite automakers affected by Takata airbag inflator issues to discuss potential of collaborative effort to source independent testing Source: toyota.us/1wl6Wds Further company coverage: