BRIEF-Toyota seeks independent, industry-wide testing initiative for Takata airbag inflators

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Toyota:

* Toyota calls for coordinated industry-wide initiative to independently test Takata airbag inflators that have been subject of recent recalls

* Toyota says goal of the initiative would be to address affected automakers’ issues related to the airbag inflator recalls

* Toyota says beginning this month, will invite automakers affected by Takata airbag inflator issues to discuss potential of collaborative effort to source independent testing