FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toyota Credit Canada sells C$500 mln notes - term sheet
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 11, 2013 / 7:01 PM / 4 years ago

Toyota Credit Canada sells C$500 mln notes - term sheet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Toyota Credit Canada Inc on Thursday sold C$500 million ($481 million) of five-year medium term notes in a private placement, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 2.75 percent notes, due July 18, 2018, were priced at 99.986 to yield 2.753 percent or 99.6 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arms of Bank of Montreal, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank were the bookrunning managers of the sale.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.