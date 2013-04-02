BRIEF-TOYOTA exec: March us industry sales up 3.7 percent, annual rate of 15.3 mln expected for month

DETROIT, April 2 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp executive Bob Carter on sales conference call: * Senior vice president of US auto operations says March us industry sales up

3.7 percent, and expect annual rate of 15.3 million for month * Toyota senior vice president of US auto operations says industery being

fueled by “cars, credit and confidence” * Toyota senior vice president of US auto operations says expects US auto

industry to continue to grow around 5 percent rate * Toyota senior vice president of US auto operations says showroom traffic

rises when consumer confidence goes up