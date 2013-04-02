FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-TOYOTA exec: March us industry sales up 3.7 percent, annual rate of 15.3 mln expected for month
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 2, 2013 / 7:02 PM / in 4 years

BRIEF-TOYOTA exec: March us industry sales up 3.7 percent, annual rate of 15.3 mln expected for month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, April 2 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp executive Bob Carter on sales conference call: * Senior vice president of US auto operations says March us industry sales up

3.7 percent, and expect annual rate of 15.3 million for month * Toyota senior vice president of US auto operations says industery being

fueled by “cars, credit and confidence” * Toyota senior vice president of US auto operations says expects US auto

industry to continue to grow around 5 percent rate * Toyota senior vice president of US auto operations says showroom traffic

rises when consumer confidence goes up

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.