BRIEF-TOYOTA to take $1.2 bln charge for DOJ settlement in year ending March 31

DETROIT, March 19 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp : * Says as part of its settlement with Department of Justice relating to
unintended acceleration cases ”we took full responsibility for any concerns
our actions may have caused customers“ * Says has made ”fundamental changes“ across operations to be more responsive * Says has taken steps to ”enhance quality control, respond more quickly to
customer concerns, strangehten regional autonomy and speed decision making” * Says it stands by the safety and quality of its vehicles * Says under agreement with Department of Justice, government agreed to defer
prosecution and then dismiss case if company meets requirements * Says requirements include paying the settlement, abiding by terms of the
deal, and continuing to cooperate with the government * Says deal also provides for independent monitor to review policies and
procedures relating to Toyota’s safety communications process and its process
for internally sharing accident information * Says will record $1.2 billion after-tax charges against earnings in the
fiscal year ending March 31, 2014 for the settlement