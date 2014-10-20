FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-TOYOTA recalls 247,000 vehicles in U.S. because Takata-made air bags may rupture-NHTSA
#Market News
October 20, 2014 / 2:06 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-TOYOTA recalls 247,000 vehicles in U.S. because Takata-made air bags may rupture-NHTSA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp : * Recalls 247,000 vehicles in U.S. because Takata made air bags may

rupture - NHTSA documents * Recall affects vehicles from model years 2002 through 2005 - NHTSA documents * Toyota recall affects Lexus SC coupe, Toyota Corolla small car, Corolla

Matrix small car, Sequoia SUV, Tundra full-size pickup and GM’s Pontiac Vibe,

built by Toyota * Fix for Toyota recall will be replacement of front passenger air bag inflator

- NHTSA documents * NHTSA says in statement that issue in toyota recall ”appears to be a problem

related to extended exposure to consistently high humidity.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
