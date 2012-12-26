FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Toyota settles US litigation over unintended acceleration, to pay more than $1 bln
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 26, 2012 / 9:30 PM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Toyota settles US litigation over unintended acceleration, to pay more than $1 bln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 26 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp : * Agrees to pay more than $1 billion to settle U.S. litigation over unintended

acceleration -- settlement papers filed in court * Settlement to resolve all economic loss claims in class-action case against

toyota -- filing in California federal court * Lawyers for plaintiffs say conservatively value settlement at more than $1.3

billion, including safety changes * Settlement includes direct payments to cusomers as well as installation of

brake override system in about 3.25 million vehicles -- lawyers for

plaintiffs * Settlement includes $250 million fund for former toyota owners who sold

vehicles at reduced prices resulting from publicity over unintended

acceleration * Settlement includes $250 million fund for current toyota owners not eligible

for brake override system * Toyota agrees to pay up to $200 million in attorney’s fees and $27 million in

costs -- court papers * U.S. district judge james selna to review proposed settlement for preliminary

approval on December 28 -- lawyers for plaintiffs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.