DETROIT, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp : * Says sees us sales in January up 13.9 percent from last year, annual sales

rate of 15.2 million for the month * Rpt-toyota motor corp says sees us industry sales in jan up 13.9 pct

from last year, annual sales rate of 15.2 mln for the month * Toyota says weaker yen having no impact on company in US