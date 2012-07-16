New Issue-TMCC sells $1.5 bln notes

July 16 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Credit Corp on Monday sold $1.5 billion of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, and JP Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: TOYOTA MOTOR CREDIT CORP AMT $1.5 BLN COUPON 0.875 PCT MATURITY 07/17/2015 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.947 FIRST PAY 01/17/2013 MOODY'S Aa3 YIELD 0.893 PCT SETTLEMENT 07/19/2012 S&P AA-MINUS SPREAD 58 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A