New Issue-TMCC sells $1.5 bln notes
#Market News
July 16, 2012 / 8:21 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-TMCC sells $1.5 bln notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 16 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Credit Corp on
Monday sold $1.5 billion of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service. 
    BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, and JP Morgan were
the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: TOYOTA MOTOR CREDIT CORP

AMT $1.5 BLN    COUPON 0.875 PCT   MATURITY    07/17/2015
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.947   FIRST PAY   01/17/2013 
MOODY'S Aa3     YIELD 0.893 PCT    SETTLEMENT  07/19/2012   
S&P AA-MINUS    SPREAD 58 BPS      PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE   N/A

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
