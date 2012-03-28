FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Toyota to increase RAV4 production in Canada
March 28, 2012 / 2:50 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Toyota to increase RAV4 production in Canada

March 28 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp’s Canadian unit, Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada, said it will invest C$80 million to increase production of its RAV4 sports utility vehicles at its Woodstock, Ontario, assembly plant, adding 400 jobs.

The plant’s RAV4 production capacity will be expanded to 200,000 units per year in early 2013 from 150,000 units at present.

Ray Tanguay, chairman of Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada, said strong sales of the RAV4 in North America led to the decision to increase production.

Toyota also produces the Toyota Corolla, Toyota Matrix and the Lexus RX 350 in Canada.

It has two manufacturing plants in Cambridge and one plant in Woodstock and employs 6,500 people in the country.

