Toys R Us to ship products ordered online to 60 countries
October 11, 2012 / 7:55 AM / 5 years ago

Toys R Us to ship products ordered online to 60 countries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Toys R Us has introduced international shipping for orders placed through its toysrus.com and babiesrus.com websites, ahead of the busy year-end selling season.

The world’s largest specialty toy retailer said it would ship to more than 60 countries in north, south and central America, Asia and Europe.

The company is partnering with international air express company i-parcel for the service.

The stakes are high for Toys R Us which has yet to return to being a public company after filing for an initial public offering in May 2010.

The firm said on Wednesday it will open toy departments in 24 Macy’s stores this holiday season.

Big retailers such as Wal-Mart Stores are also under pressure to find new ways, including same-day delivery, to keep up with competitors and attract busy shoppers.

