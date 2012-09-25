UPDATE 1-Toys R Us latest large chain to ramp up holiday hiring

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Toys R Us on Tuesday said it would hire 45,000 seasonal employees for the upcoming holiday shopping period, becoming the latest retailer to increase its hiring in anticipation of a modest bump in consumer spending.

The toy store chain hired 40,000 season workers last year, 15 percent of whom were kept after the holidays ended.

Last week, Wal-Mart Stores Inc said it planned to hire more than 50,000 seasonal employees to work at its Walmart stores in the United States, slightly more than last year, while department store operator Kohl’s Corp said it would hire 52,700 people, or 10 percent more than last year.

The increase in hiring comes as shoppers continue to spend more in stores than they did a year ago, helped by the gradually improving economy.

Research firm ShopperTrak this month forecast U.S. retail sales would rise 3.3 percent this holiday season, while consulting firm Kurt Salmon expects a 4.2 percent increase.

Retailers typically add staff in the weeks leading up to the holidays to work in stores and to help in other areas, such as distribution and fulfilling online orders.

Some of the increase arises from a need for more staff at the retailers’ distribution centers to help quickly deliver online orders and compete with online retailers such as Amazon.com Inc.