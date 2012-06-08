FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Toys R Us quarterly loss narrows
June 8, 2012

UPDATE 1-Toys R Us quarterly loss narrows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Toys R Us Inc reported a smaller quarterly loss on Friday, as the world’s largest specialty toy retailer kept a tight lid on expenses to offset weak international sales.

The company, which plans to go public, said its net loss fell to $60 million in the first quarter ended April 28, from $67 million in the year-earlier period.

Net sales fell 0.9 percent to $2.6 billion. Within the international unit, the largest sales decline was in Japan, the company said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

