UPDATE 1-Toys R Us quarterly loss narrows

June 8 (Reuters) - Toys R Us Inc reported a smaller quarterly loss on Friday, as the world’s largest specialty toy retailer kept a tight lid on expenses to offset weak international sales.

The company, which plans to go public, said its net loss fell to $60 million in the first quarter ended April 28, from $67 million in the year-earlier period.

Net sales fell 0.9 percent to $2.6 billion. Within the international unit, the largest sales decline was in Japan, the company said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.