Aug 27 (Reuters) - Specialty chemicals maker TPC Group Inc will be taken private by investment funds sponsored by First Reserve Corp and SK Capital Partners for about $627.2 million.

TPC Group shareholders will receive $40 per share in cash, a one percent premium to the stock’s close of $39.59 on the Nasdaq on Friday.

The deal is valued at about $850 million, including debt, TPC Group said in a statement.