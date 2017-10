Dec 3 (Reuters) - Innospec Inc withdrew its offer of about $745 million for chemical maker TPC Group Inc, saying it was in the best interests of its shareholders.

“We are unable to conclude a deal structure in a manner where we are totally satisfied with the value creation for our shareholders,” Innospec Chief Executive Patrick Williams said.

TPC Group shares fell 6 percent before the bell, while Innospec shares were unchanged.