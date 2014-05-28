FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Travelex says to be acquired by B R Shetty
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 28, 2014 / 4:41 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Travelex says to be acquired by B R Shetty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 28 (Reuters) -

* dr. B. R. Shetty to acquire travelex

* B. R. Shetty to acquire travelex holdings limited from funds advised by Apax Partners, Lloyd Dorfman and other shareholders

* Peter Jackson, chief executive officer of Travelex, together with existing management team, will continue to lead company

* Following completion of transaction Lloyd Dorfman will be founder and president of Travelex and remain a shareholder

* Standard Chartered Bank and Evercore (financial advisers to dr shetty), Mena Financial Partners (advisers to dr shetty on financing matters), Linklaters (legal advisers to dr shetty).

* Commercial terms of proposed transaction are confidential

* Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Cazenove and Smith Square Partners (financial advisers to Travelex), Bank of America Merrill lynch and Barclays (financial advisers to Apax partners) Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.