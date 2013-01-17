FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
January 17, 2013 / 2:25 PM / 5 years ago

Mount Kellett says concerned about SandRidge Energy allegations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Investment firm Mount Kellett Capital Management said it was concerned about allegations that SandRidge Energy Inc Chief Executive Tom Ward and a trust purportedly run by his son engaged in “persistent front running of the company.”

Mount Kellett Capital, which holds about 4.5 percent in SandRidge, said in a letter on Thursday it was reviewing allegations by another investor, TPG-Axon, that Ward and his son acquired mineral rights and sold them to SandRidge or other oil and gas companies at a profit.

Hedge fund TPG-Axon Capital and Mount Kellett Capital have been pressing to replace Ward and the board and to put the company up for sale.

