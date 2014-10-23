FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TPG Capital-backed China Grand Auto halts up to $800 mln HK IPO-IFR
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 23, 2014 / 4:46 AM / 3 years ago

TPG Capital-backed China Grand Auto halts up to $800 mln HK IPO-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 23 (Reuters) - China Grand Automotive Services, the country’s largest car dealership, has decided to put on hold an up to $800 million Hong Kong initial public offering, IFR reported on Thursday, citing a source with direct knowledge of the plans.

China Grand Auto, backed by private equity firm TPG Capital , won’t launch the IPO in 2014 and is also considering whether to list in China’s domestic stock market instead, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

China Grand Auto didn’t have an immediate comment on the IPO plans, according to a company spokeswoman in Shanghai contacted by Reuters.

China International Capital Corp (CICC) and Goldman Sachs are the lead banks on the China Grand Auto IPO, IFR said. (Reporting by Fiona Lau and Ken Wang of IFR; Additional reporting by Samuel Shen in SHANGHAI; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.