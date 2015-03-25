FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TPG-backed AGS Transact plans up to $216.6 mln India IPO-terms
March 25, 2015 / 1:30 AM / 2 years ago

TPG-backed AGS Transact plans up to $216.6 mln India IPO-terms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 25 (Reuters) - India’s AGS Transact Technologies, partly owned by U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital, plans an up to 13.5 billion rupees ($216.6 million) initial public offering, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

The company plans to raise up to 4 billion rupees by issuing new shares, while TPG and other shareholders would raise up to 9.5 billion rupees selling existing shares in AGS, which offers payment solutions and technology products to banks and retailers, the terms showed. ($1 = 62.3248 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

