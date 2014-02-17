FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TPG-led group to buy U.S. health services provider Chindex for $369 mln
February 17, 2014 / 4:16 PM / 4 years ago

TPG-led group to buy U.S. health services provider Chindex for $369 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 17 (Reuters) - A group led by private equity firm TPG will buy Chindex International Inc, a U.S. healthcare provider in China, for $369 million, Chindex said on Monday.

TPG and the other buyers - an affiliate of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group and Chindex Chief Executive Roberta Lipson - will buy all of Chindex’s outstanding common shares for $19.50 per share in cash, 13.7 percent above the shares’ closing price on Nasdaq on Friday.

Chindex, which provides its services via the operations of United Family Healthcare, a network of private primary care hospitals and affiliated ambulatory clinics, said it expects the deal to close in the second half of 2014.

