FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada's CPPIB boosts stake in Peruvian pipeline company
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 24, 2014 / 12:45 PM / 4 years ago

Canada's CPPIB boosts stake in Peruvian pipeline company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, March 24 (Reuters) - The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board said on Monday that it had acquired an additional 23.6 percent stake in Transportadora de Gas del Perú from Tecpetrol International SA and would become the Peruvian pipeline company’s largest shareholder.

The CPPIB said it also expected to buy a 2.4 percent interest in the company from pipeline operator Enagás Internacional and 0.4 percent from Peruvian investor Corporación Financiera de Inversiones.

The CPPIB announced a deal for a 10.4 percent stake in TgP in January. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.