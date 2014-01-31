Canada's CPPIB buys minority stake in Peru infrastructure asset

TORONTO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) said on Friday it will buy a 10.4 percent stake in Transportadora de Gas del Perú (TgP) from Peruvian engineering and construction firm Graña y Montero, for about $200 million.

TgP is the largest transporter of natural gas and natural gas liquids in Peru, Toronto-based CPPIB said. Its customers include the largest power generators, natural gas distributors and industrial companies in the country.

“TgP fits well with our infrastructure portfolio and represents our first infrastructure investment in Peru,” said André Bourbonnais, the head of private investments at the pension fund manager in a statement.