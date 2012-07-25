FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TPG buys China packaging firm HCP Holdings for $500 mln -source
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 25, 2012 / 10:18 PM / in 5 years

TPG buys China packaging firm HCP Holdings for $500 mln -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. buyouts fund TPG Capital has acquired China speciality packaging company HCP Holdings Inc from members of the founding Chen family for about $500 million, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The two firms confirmed the deal -- a rare example of an acquisition of a family-run business in China -- in a joint statement posted on the website of Shanghai-headquartered HCP Holdings on Thursday, without giving a value.

The sale means TPG acquires all of HCP, the source said. A family-run firm for over 50 years, HCP designs and makes luxury packaging for cosmetics, skincare and fragrance industries. Its clients include L‘Oreal SA and Shiseido.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.