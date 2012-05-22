FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TPG, Savills to invest in failed Japanese apartment developer
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 22, 2012 / 9:55 AM / 5 years ago

TPG, Savills to invest in failed Japanese apartment developer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 22 (Reuters) - Private equity firm TPG Capital , seeking to invest in distressed Japanese assets, agreed to jointly buy bankrupt apartment developer Joint Corp with property consultancy Savills.

The value of the investment was not disclosed in the statement by Joint, which is still under a court-led rehabilitation process.

Joint filed for bankruptcy protection in 2009 with 147.6 billion yen ($1.9 billion) of debt, in one of several failures of real estate developers following the global financial crisis.

Reno Inc, a Japanese investment firm, was picked to help rehabilitate Joint’s business that year.

TPG, which opened an office in Japan in 2006, was willing to invest about $1 billion in Olympus Corp in a joint deal with one of the corporate suitors of the scandal-hit maker of cameras and medical devices, according to a source.

Other sources told Reuters that TPG had tied up with China’s Hony Capital to try to buy failed Japanese chipmaker Elpida Memory.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.