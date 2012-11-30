FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SandRidge investor again calls for possible sale, board revamp
November 30, 2012 / 3:50 PM / 5 years ago

SandRidge investor again calls for possible sale, board revamp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - A large investor in SandRidge Energy Inc is again calling for the oil and gas company to consider selling itself or significantly restructuring operations to boost the stock price.

Hedge fund TPG-Axon, which said it owns 6.5 percent of SandRidge shares, sent a second letter to SandRidge on Friday outlining a plan to ask SandRidge shareholders to replace the entire board and de-stagger the board’s composition.

Shares of SandRidge rose 1.6 percent to $5.76 in Friday morning trading. (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

