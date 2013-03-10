FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-TPG-Axon says ruling shows SandRidge directors' folly
#Market News
March 10, 2013 / 4:20 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-TPG-Axon says ruling shows SandRidge directors' folly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 10 (Reuters) - Hedge fund TPG-Axon said on Sunday that
a Friday court ruling barring the board of SandRidge Energy Inc
 from resisting its campaign to replace the energy firm's
board shows precisely why the change is needed.
    During TPG-Axon's efforts to seek shareholder solicitations
to replace SandRidge's directors, they "acted in a manner to
entrench themselves and prevent a fair process from playing
out," the hedge fund said. 
    Friday's ruling by a Delaware judge, which prevents
SandRidge from seeking to revoke those shareholder consents or
rely on any revocations it had received, further demonstrates
why the directors must replaced, TPG-Axon said, noting that the
board has "shown disregard" for stockholders.
    TPG-Axon, which owns 7.3 percent of SandRidge, said
shareholders that support its slate should submit their consents
before March 13. 
    A spokesman for SandRidge was not immediately available to
comment on Sunday outside of regular business hours.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
