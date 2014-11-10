FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-TPG Capital's Japan head Jun Tsusaka resigns - WSJ
November 10, 2014 / 10:07 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-TPG Capital's Japan head Jun Tsusaka resigns - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Jun Tsusaka, the head of U.S.-based private equity firm TPG Capital Management LP in Japan, has resigned to form an investment fund for small- and medium-sized Japanese companies, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Steven Schneider, managing director and head of TPG Capital Management's Asia operations, will replace Tsusaka, the report said. (on.wsj.com/143qoPR)

Schneider was previously head of General Electric Co’s Asia-Pacific businesses, the Journal said. (Reporting by Aurindom Mukherjee)

