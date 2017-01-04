FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's BNDES calls guarantees on $250 million Concebra loan
January 4, 2017 / 11:31 PM / 8 months ago

Brazil's BNDES calls guarantees on $250 million Concebra loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian development bank BNDES has called guarantees on a 796.4 million reais ($247.6 million) bridge loan to a subsidiary of logistics operator TPI Triunfo Participações e Investimentos SA .

According to a Wednesday securities filing, BNDES had originally lent 690 million reais to Concebra Concessionaria das Rodovias Centrais do Brasil SA starting in June 2014 and expiring on Dec. 15 last year.

Concebra made good on interest payments due on October, November and December 2016, the filing said.

Banco do Brasil SA and Banco de Desenvolvimento de Minas Gerais SA offered guarantees of 100 million reais and 60 million reais each, the filing said, with the rest covered by Triunfo.

$1 = 3.2160 reais Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Bill Rigby

