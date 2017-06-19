SAO PAULO, June 19 TPI Triunfo Participações &
Investimentos SA has agreed to sell a 50 percent stake in a port
terminal to partner MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co SA's TIL unit,
a key step towards advancing the debt-laden Brazilian
infrastructure firm's turnaround, a person familiar with the
matter said on Monday.
According to the person, Triunfo sold the 50
percent it has in Terminal Portuário de Navegantes SA for 1.3
billion reais ($396 million) to TIL, which with it had been
partners since 2001. The transaction still hinges on antitrust
and port industry regulatory approval, the person said.
São Paulo-based Triunfo declined to comment.
($1 = 3.2819 reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by Diane Craft)