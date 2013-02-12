FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish TPSA plans to sell its Internet arm in H2 2013
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 12, 2013 / 1:15 PM / 5 years ago

Polish TPSA plans to sell its Internet arm in H2 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Poland’s top telecoms group TPSA expects to sell its fully-owned web portal Wp.pl in the second half of 2013, the operator’s Chief Executive Maciej Witucki said on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday TPSA said it had launched the sale process of Wp.pl as part of the plan to curb the expected revenue fall, confirming an earlier Reuters report the operator was seeking an advisor for the spin-off.

Analysts value Poland’s No.2 web portal at 500-600 million zlotys. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.