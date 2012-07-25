FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TPSA Q2 net 74 pct down after year-ago one-off boost
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
July 25, 2012 / 5:34 AM / in 5 years

TPSA Q2 net 74 pct down after year-ago one-off boost

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, July 25 (Reuters) - Second-quarter net profit at Poland’s largest telecoms operator TPSA fell by a larger-than-expected 74 percent after a unit sale boosted last-year reference figures, the company said on Wednesday.

The France Telecom unit showed a bottom line of 255 million zlotys ($73.5 million), compared to 310 million expected by analysts.

A year earlier, the operator’s net profit stood at 995 million zlotys and was skewed by the 1.7-billion zloty sale of its Emitel unit.

TPSA added it plans to lay off around 1100 people in the second half of the year, almost three times more than in the first half. ($1 = 3.4693 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
